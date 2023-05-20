StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.