StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,745 shares of company stock worth $653,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

