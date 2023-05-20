Bunge (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.
Bunge Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
