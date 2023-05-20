Bunge (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

