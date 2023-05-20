Biglari (NYSE:BH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

BH stock opened at $193.98 on Thursday. Biglari has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $442.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 32.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth $121,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

