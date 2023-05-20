StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 162,213 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

