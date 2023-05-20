TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

