StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE BLX opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
