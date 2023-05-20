Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BMO stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
