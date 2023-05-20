StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

See Also

