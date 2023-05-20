Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Macro Stock Up 2.1 %
BMA opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $658.89 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
