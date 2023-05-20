StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of BIG opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 202,356 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

