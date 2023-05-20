StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $289.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

