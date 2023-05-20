StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $289.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

