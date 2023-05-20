StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

