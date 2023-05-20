StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:DOC opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
