Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.26 million. Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8478702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.