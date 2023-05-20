PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $17.16 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.