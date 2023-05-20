Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.05.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

