FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Issued By HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ThermoGenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThermoGenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

