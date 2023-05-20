FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Issued By HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ThermoGenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThermoGenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
ThermoGenesis Price Performance
Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $22.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.