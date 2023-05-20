FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 21.15%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
