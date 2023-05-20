Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

