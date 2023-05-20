Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.75 ($2.09).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 208 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.59. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 219.97 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,400.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

