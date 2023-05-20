Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

