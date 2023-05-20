Greggs (LON:GRG) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 2,800 ($35.07) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greggs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Greggs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,744 ($34.37) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,758.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,573.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,345.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s payout ratio is 5,042.74%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

