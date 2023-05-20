HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.42 on Monday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO

About HEXO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $796,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.