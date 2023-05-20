HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
HEXO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.42 on Monday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
