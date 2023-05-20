Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $21.53 Average PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $91,843,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $23,042,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,274.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

