Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 680 ($8.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.2 %

LAND opened at GBX 628.20 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 630.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 646.57. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.79, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,142.86%.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.