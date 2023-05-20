NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $50.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

