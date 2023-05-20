Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,274 shares of company stock worth $765,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

