Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $10.80

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Amcor has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after buying an additional 1,264,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 863,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

