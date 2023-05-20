SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

SJW Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $74.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

