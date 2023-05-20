Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $14.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 281.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 928.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 247,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 444.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth $155,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFY stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

