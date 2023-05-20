Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $8.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

