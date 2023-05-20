Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $27.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.74.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

