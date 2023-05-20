Reviewing Exelon (NYSE:EXC) & E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E.On and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get E.On alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -51.23 Exelon $19.31 billion 2.05 $2.24 billion $2.25 17.72

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for E.On and Exelon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On N/A N/A N/A Exelon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exelon beats E.On on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.