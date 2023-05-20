Financial Analysis: Reed’s (REED) & Its Competitors

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.31, indicating that their average stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors 0.16% -989.01% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 110 540 983 74 2.60

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.31 Reed’s Competitors $6.66 billion $416.53 million 15.76

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

