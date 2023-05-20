Head to Head Survey: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southland and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southland and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -7.89% -10.88% -4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southland and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $648.78 million 0.70 -$34.06 million ($0.73) -9.38

Southland has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Summary

Southland beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

