Financial Contrast: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Argan 7.27% 11.70% 7.29%

Volatility & Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Argan 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Argan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Argan has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.08%. Given Argan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Argan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.45 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Argan $455.04 million 1.23 $33.10 million $2.36 17.63

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Argan beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc. is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers project management, construction, installation, and maintenance services. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides primarily on-site services that support new plant construction and additions, maintenance turnarounds, shutdowns, and emergency mobilizations for industrial plants. It also operates through the United States, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, and Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Rainer H. Bosselmann in May 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.