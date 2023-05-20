Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) versus LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Critical Contrast

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.22 billion 2.67 $223.00 million N/A N/A LogicMark $11.92 million 0.35 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.22

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith & Nephew and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 2 3 4 0 2.22 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats LogicMark on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

