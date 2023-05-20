Analyzing Micromobility.com (MCOM) & Its Competitors

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Micromobility.com alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million 0.00 Micromobility.com Competitors $12.77 billion $76.52 million -9.53

Risk and Volatility

Micromobility.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -39.64% -166.51% -5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 790 4793 10176 259 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Micromobility.com’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Micromobility.com competitors beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Micromobility.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micromobility.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.