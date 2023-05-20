HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alimera Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

ALIM opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

