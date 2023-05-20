boohoo group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of £545.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.62.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

