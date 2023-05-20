Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.71. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$37.66.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.