Zacks Research Weighs in on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2023 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of ABC opened at $173.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.