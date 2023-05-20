Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria expects that the closed-end fund will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

BEN stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.