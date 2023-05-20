Enerplus Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE ERF opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.