Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $17.63 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $17.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $19.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $83.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at $16.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $80.28 EPS.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,850.00.

CSU stock opened at C$2,729.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,555.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,319.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The company has a market cap of C$57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,782.56.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

