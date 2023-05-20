Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.99% and a negative net margin of 1,043.32%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.