Zacks Research Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

HOLX opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

