Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

