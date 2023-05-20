Brokers Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.