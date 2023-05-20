IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

