Brokers Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LAC opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lithium Americas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

